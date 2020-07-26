Cred (LBA) Trading Down 18% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, UEX and Bilaxy. Cred has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $2.58 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

