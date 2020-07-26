Crypto Sports Market Cap Reaches $449,046.56 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $449,046.56 and $443.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00488764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003806 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015504 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

