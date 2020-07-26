CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $97,358.90 and $64.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.01915736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00197044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00116313 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

