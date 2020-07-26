Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $78,529.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.54 or 0.05237397 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031472 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

