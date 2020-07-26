CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.0244 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $219,854.39 and approximately $1,275.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.01911760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116690 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

