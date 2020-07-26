Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 550 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,511,500,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.