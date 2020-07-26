Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 117,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.31. 1,891,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,512. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

