Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

