Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 520 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,352,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

