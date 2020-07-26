DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.71 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitmart, txbit.io, SWFT and STEX. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $363,965.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.01 or 0.05274309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00057422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, SWFT, txbit.io, STEX and Bitbox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.