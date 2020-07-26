Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NYSE:DQ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.55. 204,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,058. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

