Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,913. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,634,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

