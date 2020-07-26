DATA (DTA) Price Down 2.9% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $174,181.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.01915736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00197044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00116313 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

