Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $7,833.34 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006179 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

