DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $866,720.17

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $866,720.17 and approximately $54,237.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006159 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.