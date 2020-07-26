DEEX (DEEX) Price Up 12.8% This Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market cap of $465,708.14 and $217.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

