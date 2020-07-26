Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $815,026.79 and $38.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.14 or 0.05247698 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002745 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.