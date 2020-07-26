Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.21 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Dero has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $738,507.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00011450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,889,258 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

