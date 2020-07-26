Devery (EVE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,250.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Devery has traded up 84.9% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market cap of $516,743.36 and $14,250.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.01906129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00197568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00075378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116994 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,151 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.