Diamond Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $1.27 million and $338.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001966 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,506,002 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

