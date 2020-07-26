Digital Insurance Token Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $315,898.05 and approximately $551.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00775881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003413 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

