Dimecoin Price Up 60.3% Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $177.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

