DMarket Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $148,744.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and IDEX. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.01915736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00197044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00116313 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Tidex, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

