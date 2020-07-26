DraftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $44,429.79 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,429.79 and approximately $14.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

