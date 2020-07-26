DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

DSDVY traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DSV AS/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.19.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

