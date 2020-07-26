DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,977.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $222,485.73 and approximately $1,977.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023810 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

