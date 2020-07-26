Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,043. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.