Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,713 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $386.21. 1,299,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day moving average of $383.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

