Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $33,578,065. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

