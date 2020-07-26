Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 16,119 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $786,430,000 after purchasing an additional 103,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $95.33. 4,763,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,392. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

