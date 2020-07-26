Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Nike by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.43. 5,611,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

