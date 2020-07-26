Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $16.95 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,077 shares of company stock worth $116,087,856. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

CRM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its 200-day moving average is $172.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

