Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.83.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

