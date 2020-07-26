Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.05236795 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031471 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,226,223 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

