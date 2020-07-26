Dynamic Trading Rights 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,300.00 (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $49,300.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.61 or 0.05272461 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00057438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,559,229,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,544,979,507 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net

