Dynamite Hits Market Cap of $70,220.24 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market cap of $70,220.24 and $132,896.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00080869 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00348569 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046558 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010030 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 820,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,725 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

