e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,321.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00484144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005210 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,960,186 coins and its circulating supply is 17,137,850 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

