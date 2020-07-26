eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.54.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in eBay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

