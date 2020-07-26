EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $738,192.42 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $738,192.42 and approximately $125,665.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.47 or 0.05249176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00057180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015224 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.