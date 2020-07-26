Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.75-1.95 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,373 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,715. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.