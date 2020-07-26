eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.83-4.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut eHealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Shares of EHTH opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74. eHealth has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

