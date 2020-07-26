Elastos (ELA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00027488 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg and BCEX. Elastos has a market cap of $50.16 million and $4.62 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.01917063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00196994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00075591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00116902 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.