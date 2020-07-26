Elrond (ERD) Price Up 71% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. Elrond has a market cap of $307.92 million and $114.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.01905974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00197053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116796 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,323,533,427 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

