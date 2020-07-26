Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $29.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the lowest is $24.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $44.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $145.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $156.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.81 million, with estimates ranging from $98.14 million to $150.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 802.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.16. 138,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $963.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

