ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Brokerages expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $357.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.00 million. ePlus posted sales of $381.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. 37,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,782. The company has a market capitalization of $985.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after buying an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $5,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

