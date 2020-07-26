EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

