Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9,842.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 339,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $737.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,466. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $744.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $703.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.74.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.