Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 3,184,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $6,519,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 647,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.