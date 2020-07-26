E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 198,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,374,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ETFC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 28.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.