Eva Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. Eva Cash has a market cap of $12,019.42 and $6.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.47 or 0.05249176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00057180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.